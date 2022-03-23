Converge assures Alaska players, coaches under consideration

CONVERGE ICT Solutions acquired the Alaska franchise lock, stock, and barrel, meaning the new team gained the rights on the players and coaches of the Aces.

Newly announced team governor Chito Salud said the company will take a close look at the current roster of Alaska and go from there.

“Of course the players are part of the sale, the coaches are part also of the acquisition. So we will review this together with Dickie Bachmann (former Alaska governor) and see how we can move forward,” said Salud during the presser announcing the sale of the Alaska franchise to Converge.

Only three Alaska players have live contracts at the time of the sale of the franchise, namely Jeron Teng, Ben Adamos, and Taylor Brown. The new team also holds the signing rights on the unsigned players.

The entire team expressed its desire to stay together even under a new owner.

“I want them to have at least an opportunity or a chance to be part of the same team,” expressed coach Jeff Cariaso during the Aces’ final PBA game last week against NLEX, which they lost, 96-80.

No commitments

Salud however, would not commit at the moment whether it will be the entire Alaska team Converge will parade when it makes its PBA debut in Season 47 by June of this year.

“We have barely three months to prepare for the next season and I will be working closely with Dickie Bachmann on this," said the former commissioner. "Together we’ll review and assess the performance of the players and the coaches, and make a decision soon."

“Please don’t expect any concrete answer from us right now, because we still have to meet the team,” Salud added. “It’s just today that the PBA announced the approval of the franshise transfer.

Salud, however, recognized that the Alaska core has great potential that only needs to be recalibrated.

