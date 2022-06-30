Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Converge rookie Arana a game-time decision against Ginebra

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Justin Arana injury
    The FiberXers hope to have Justin Arana against the Gin Kings.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    ROOKIE Justin Arana is a game time decision for Converge in its first meeting with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday.

    Justin Arana injury report

    Coach Jeff Cariaso said the big man out of Arellano remains bothered by the ankle injury he suffered in the FiberXers’ game against the San Miguel Beermen four days ago at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

    “Justin will be a call right before the game. We will see how that ankle feels and decide if he’ll be a go or not,” said the Converge mentor.

    The no. 4 overall pick in the last draft suffered a double sprain in the team’s 111-92 loss against the Beermen, the last one forcing Cariaso to finally sit him for good with still 7:07 to play and Convereg down by 94-74.

    He finished with four points and grabbed six rebounds.

    “The past few days our trainers have been working on him aroud the clock to lessen the swelling and strengthen the ankle,” added Cariaso.

    The FiberXers currently carry a 2-4 record, the loss against the Beermen snapping their two-game winning streak.

      Another rookie big man could also be doubtful for Converge in Jeo Ambohot, who has been placed under the league’s health and safety protocols.

      The center out of Letran missed the team’s game against San Miguel Beer.

