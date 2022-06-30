Converge rookie Arana a game-time decision against Ginebra

ROOKIE Justin Arana is a game time decision for Converge in its first meeting with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday.

Justin Arana injury report

Coach Jeff Cariaso said the big man out of Arellano remains bothered by the ankle injury he suffered in the FiberXers’ game against the San Miguel Beermen four days ago at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“Justin will be a call right before the game. We will see how that ankle feels and decide if he’ll be a go or not,” said the Converge mentor.

The no. 4 overall pick in the last draft suffered a double sprain in the team’s 111-92 loss against the Beermen, the last one forcing Cariaso to finally sit him for good with still 7:07 to play and Convereg down by 94-74.

He finished with four points and grabbed six rebounds.

“The past few days our trainers have been working on him aroud the clock to lessen the swelling and strengthen the ankle,” added Cariaso.

Continue reading below ↓

The FiberXers currently carry a 2-4 record, the loss against the Beermen snapping their two-game winning streak.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Another rookie big man could also be doubtful for Converge in Jeo Ambohot, who has been placed under the league’s health and safety protocols.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The center out of Letran missed the team’s game against San Miguel Beer.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.