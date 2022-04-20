Converge owner reveals getting blessings of MVP, RSA before buying Alaska

CONVERGE got the nod of the PBA board to join the league via unanimous vote despite being a direct competitor of one of the member teams.

But even before the board voted on the issue, Converge team owner Dennis Anthony Uy revealed he already got the blessings from no less than PLDT-Smart big boss Manny V. Pangilinan about his bid to join the PBA.

“Bago ko naman napag-isipan na kunin ‘yan, in fairness to boss Manny, he is a sportsman. We are close to each other. In fact, nagpaalam na muna ako,” said Uy in an interview with SPIN.ph.

Converge got the approval of the PBA board to purchase the Alaska franchise lock, stock and barrel, meaning it also acquired the rights to all the franchise's assets including the players as well as the Aces’ rookie draft picks.

The FiberXers have also retained Jeff Cariaso as head coach.

Even before the opportunity to acquire the Alaska franchise came up, Uy said he already had a personal relationship with Pangilinan, which prompted him to reach out to the PLDT-Smart big boss.

Pangilinan's group controls three teams in the PBA, namely TNT, Meralco, and NLEX.

“Sinabi ko na muna na ‘Boss, pasukin ko ‘to para makatulong and I want to join you to entertain the PBA fans especially like you,’ sabi ko,” said Uy. “In fairness, with the personal relationship that I have, go ahead sabi niya sa akin.”

“All these things, I want to make sure na walang hindrance. I understand na kapag may isang nag-oppose, hindi matutuloy,” said Uy.

Uy said he also reached out to other team owners including San Miguel’s Ramon S. Ang whose help he also sought.

“After that, I also called RSA. Tinawagan ko rin na sabi ko, ‘Boss, tulungan mo ako dito ha. Bago pa lang ako. Baby lang ako dito.’ Sabi niya, 'Go ahead, no problem. Pati ibang team owners, tinawagan ko isa’t isa.”

Uy is grateful to both Pangilinan and Ang for the gesture.

“Both of them are sportsmen. They want to have someone new to come in to make excitement to the teams especially to the PBA. New face naman to make our fans more excited,” said the Converge founder.

