    Salud bares Converge in talks with four teams about possible trades

    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    Chito Salud
    Converge governor Chito Salud denies that the team is talking to NorthPort about Robert Bolick and Greg Slaughter.

    CONVERGE denied that it is speaking to NorthPort about the possibility of acquiring Robert Bolick and Greg Slaughter.

    Converge in trade talks

    Team governor Chito Salud revealed during the SPIN POV that the team is engaging into talks with four ballclubs for possible trades in hopes of strengthening Converge.

    The former PBA commissioner, however, said it does not include NorthPort at the moment.

    “No, that’s not true,” said Salud when asked about rumors that Converge is talking to NorthPort to acquire Bolick and Slaughter. “We know the contract status of the two players. That’s not true.”

    Robert Bolick Greg Slaughter

    Salud though said Converge is determined to strengthen the team for their season debut in 2022.

    “Two ways to improve a team – the draft, which is coming, and trades. Right now, we are on a possible trade but there are still games. We cannot complete all the trades with these teams still playing. We cannot divulge the trade until we have an agreement,” said Salud.

      Salud did not divulge specifics about which team they are speaking to.

      “Siguro mga apat,” said Salud.

