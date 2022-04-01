Salud bares Converge in talks with four teams about possible trades

CONVERGE denied that it is speaking to NorthPort about the possibility of acquiring Robert Bolick and Greg Slaughter.

Converge in trade talks

Team governor Chito Salud revealed during the SPIN POV that the team is engaging into talks with four ballclubs for possible trades in hopes of strengthening Converge.

The former PBA commissioner, however, said it does not include NorthPort at the moment.

“No, that’s not true,” said Salud when asked about rumors that Converge is talking to NorthPort to acquire Bolick and Slaughter. “We know the contract status of the two players. That’s not true.”

Continue reading below ↓

Salud though said Converge is determined to strengthen the team for their season debut in 2022.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Two ways to improve a team – the draft, which is coming, and trades. Right now, we are on a possible trade but there are still games. We cannot complete all the trades with these teams still playing. We cannot divulge the trade until we have an agreement,” said Salud.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Salud did not divulge specifics about which team they are speaking to.

“Siguro mga apat,” said Salud.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.