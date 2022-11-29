Converge management 'fully supports' Ayo in Miller benching, says Salud

CONVERGE management has backed head coach Aldin Ayo’s decision to bench Quincy Miller during a game against NorthPort.

Team governor Chito Salud said any move by the coaching staff to instill discipline in the ranks, including Ayo’s decision not to play Miller in an important game for being late for practice has management's "100 percent support."

“Our team, we are setting standards. We are teaching valuable lessons. Winning is not everything,” said Salud in a brief appearance during the SPIN POV (Point of View) episode on Tuesday.

“We need to be able to make it clear to everyone that we will not tolerate things that go against the values of hardwork and discipline,” said Salud.

Ayo benched Miller after he came in late for practice a day after his 30th birthday and prior to their November 20 game against NorthPort. Converge’s seven-game winning streak was in ended by a 112-97 defeat in a game that Miller watched from the bench.

“Full support from management the decision not to play him because he came late to practice before the game,” said Salud.

Salud said Miller took the benching in a positive manner, as he knew that he made a mistake.

“Maganda ‘yung attitude niya. He took it well. He understood the mistake. He was apologetic and promised not to do that again because as we told him, 'Quincy, we are looking at you in the long term. You could be our import for the next several years and this cannot happen if you want to stay with us.'”

“He took it well. He knew he made a mistake as a professional player. He made the commitment to come back strong in the coming days,” said Salud.

Salud said the locals already expected sanctions will be meted after the practice incident.

“Very positive. They knew that it was coming. They know that coach Ayo is a disciplinarian. They know me also. And I don’t think they expected anything less than that. It’s a lesson, a standard that we have to set in the future.

"These are professional players and they cannot just mess around with their practice schedule and with the discipline methods that we have in the team,” said Salud.