Converge Fiber Xers make PBA debut against Rain or Shine E-Painters

CONVERGE makes its PBA debut on Sunday during the opening of the Season 47 Philippine Cup as the Fiber Xers clash with Rain or Shine Elasto-Painters at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The game is set at 4:30 p.m.

PBA fans are set to get an early look at the FiberXers, who entered the league by purchasing the Alaska franchise during the offseason.

Converge coach Jeff Cariaso said he expected that they will play on opening day.

“I honestly expected it. But it is always one of the hardest because you go through an opening, the parade, there is a lot of excitement just with that. To have to play is additional pressure for our young guys,” said Cariaso.

Aside from the Alaska core, Converge will be parading two rookie bigs in Justin Arana and Jeo Ambohot after their solid showing in the NCAA.

The FiberXers will face a Rain or Shine squad missing Javee Mocon as talks for a contract extension stalled.

The Elastopainters still have Rey Nambatac, Beau Belga, and Gabe Norwood while also drafting Gian Mamuyac, Jhonard Clarito, and Shaun Ildefonso.

