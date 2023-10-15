Converge looks to acquire Mark Tallo ahead of PBA Season 48

CONVERGE is in the process of negotiating for the services of free agent guard Mark Tallo for the coming Season 48 of the PBA.

Coach Aldin Ayo disclosed the FiberXers are currently in negotiations with the camp of the 29-year-old Tallo, a first round pick of TNT during the 2017 draft.

Although no deal has yet been reached, the 6-foot guard out of Southwestern University has suited up twice for the team in the ongoing Converge Pocket Tournament.

He scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter of Converge’s 120-11 win over Rain or Shine Sunday at the Gatorade Hoops Center.

PHOTO: MPBL

Tallo had five three pointers, five rebounds, and four assists in the win that hiked the team’s record to 2-0 in the four-team, three-day pocket meet.

The son of former PBA player Mark Anthony Tallo is of course, no stranger to Ayo.

Tallo played for the NCAA-UAAP champion coach during their time together with the Bicol Volcanoes in the MPBL and later, with the Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas 3x3 team.

Ayo actually considered taking in Tallo at the tail-end of the last PBA season, but backed out at the last minute as the guard from Cebu City still has a live contract with his 3x3 ballclub.

Tallo never got the playing minutes while with TNT as he had to play third fiddle to a loaded backcourt led by Jayson Castro, Terrence Romeo, Jericho Cruz, Ryan Reyes, and RR Garcia back then.

He was later put in the reserved list by the Tropang Giga before NLEX decided to pick him up and shore a depleted backcourt with the absence of Kiefer Ravena (FIBA suspension) and Kevin Alas (ACL injury).

Tallo did get to show his talent while with the Road Warriors, but eventually became dispensable when Ravena was reinstated following an 18-month suspension and Cruz was acquired in a three-team trade involving TNT and NorthPort.

