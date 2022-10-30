Converge keeps fingers crossed as Justin Arana limps off

ANTIPOLO – Converge hopes Justine Arana didn’t suffer any serious injury after limping off with cramps on Sunday during their match against Blackwater in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Arana was on pace for a terrific night until he was taken out at the final 20.3-second mark of the third quarter after chasing the ball in front of the Blackwater bench.
The rookie didn’t return after that non-contact injury and finished with eight points and nine rebounds on Sunday.
Converge coach Aldin Ayo said the initial findings said chances of a pulled hamstring or any serious injury are minimal.
“Hindi naman pulled. Parang cramps lang. Kulang sa recovery kasi,” said Ayo, referring to the entire Converge team only getting a one-day rest for the Blackwater game.
The FiberXers defeated the Bossing, 77-71, just two days after they won convincingly against TNT, 130-117.
“Hopefully, nothing serious. Initial report is hindi naman siya pulled hamstring,” Ayo said.
