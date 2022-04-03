Converge forming an all-Pampanga team? Chito Salud responds

IS Converge forming an all-Kapampangan team in the PBA?

Team governor Chito Salud said that while he recognizes the quality of players from Pampanga, he said management is looking to get best players possible regardless of origin or lineage.

“No, that was not discussed,” said Salud in an interview with SPIN during a recent POV episode. “I don’t know if it’s possible. Given that all these players will pass through the draft, and I don’t know if it’s wise to direct all your trades with the classification that we will only take Kampampangan players.”

Speculations about the formation of the team indicated that Converge will be forming an all-Pampanga line-up with team owner Dennis Anthony Uy being a Kampapangan. He even installed Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda as team consultant.

Pineda has of course produced several Pampanga players who are already in the PBA, with Arwind Santos, Calvin Abueva, and Ian Sangalang as the biggest names from that crop.

Salud said the team will definitely consider fielding as many Kapampangan players in the roster for as long as they have the talent and they fit the system.

But for now, the plan is to build a competitive team regardless of where they came from.

“But of course, he loves Pampanga. There is no doubt about it. He loves Kapampangan players. If there is an opportunity to engage in Kapampangan players that is an acceptable in a manner when the standard of play in the PBA, we will consider,” said Salud.

“If you are talking about the possibility, the possibility is there. Why not? But that’s not on the table,” said Salud.

“Pero ‘yung actively seeking Kapampangans for the purpose of just getting Kapampangans. No. That’s not how basketball is done. No offense to the Kapampangans, they are great. Ang dami nilang naproduce na basketball players. What I’m saying here is if gagawa tayo ng Kapampangan team, kung may possibility na pure Kampampangan team, yes. But right now, baka hindi,” said Salud.

