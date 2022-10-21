Converge catches big fish in SMB, ruins Devon Scott's PBA debut

CONVERGE squandered a 17-point lead but steadied in a fiercely fought endgame to deal San Miguel a 106-102 defeat on Friday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Quincy Miller finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds, and nine blocks and got a lot of help from Aljun Melecio, Mike DiGregorio, and Maverick Ahanmisi in the final minutes as the FiberXers won their second straight game to improve to 3-2.

The FiberXers stunned the Beermen, who lost for the second straight time in Devon Scott's debut to fall to 1-3.

Melecio had a career-high 18 points, including a jumper that started an 11-0 run which reclaimed the lead for the FiberXers after they found themselves trailing, 100-97. The former La Salle star also had seven assists.

DiGregorio added 12 points and drained a three to tie the match before Melecio set up Justine Arana for a basket and a 102-100 lead. Ahanmisi then hit the dagger floater for a 106-100 advantage with 45.1 seconds remaining.

It was the second straight time that Converge nearly squandered a big lead. In their previous game, Converge won over Meralco despite losing a 22-point lead.

“We discussed that at halftime. I told the team that we need to be consistent and sustain our momentum. I told them that in order for us to do that, we have to go back to the basics. We have to execute the little things,” said Converge coach Aldin Ayo.

Jeron Teng added 13 points and eight rebounds for Converge, which hit 16 threes including 12 in the first half.

Ahanmisi had 10 points and seven rebounds in the win.

CJ Perez had 29 points, Mo Tautuaa added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Scott added 16 points and 15 rebounds, but the Beermen couldn’t sustain their comeback bid after they fell behind, 65-48, early in the third.

San Miguel got the first taste of the lead on an 11-0 blast for a 100-95 advantage, but only scored a field goal the rest of the way in its second game without June Mar Fajardo, who is out a month after undergoing throat surgery.

The scores:

Converge 106 – Miller 24, Melecio 18, Teng 13, DiGregorio 12, Ahanmisi 10, Ilagan 8, Bulanadi 8, Arana 7, Tratter 3, Stockton 3, Hill 0.

San Miguel 102 – Perez 29, Tautuaa 23, Scott 16, Lassiter 7, Enciso 6, Herndon 6, Cruz 6, Manuel 6, Brondial 3, Ross 0, Zamar 0.

Quarters: 33-24; 59-48; 86-79; 106-102.

