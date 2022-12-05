Converge shoots down speculations Aldin Ayo heading back to La Salle

ALDIN Ayo is staying put at Converge and is going nowhere.

Management of the FiberXers stressed the 45-year-old champion coach remains focused on calling the shots for the team as it prepares for its PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals showdown against defending champion San Miguel Beer.

Team governor and manager Chito Salud stressed the point in the wake of growing speculations on social media that Ayo is bound to make a comeback at La Salle following the school’s failure to reach the UAAP Final Four after losing to Adamson in their knockout game Sunday night, 80-76.

“That’s highly implausible, not credible,” said Salud on Monday night. “It’s not believable. Aldin is highly invested, heavily invested with Converge.”

Ayo coached the Green Archers from 2016-2018 and steered the Taft-based school to the UAAP men's basketball championship right in his first season.

He made it back to the finals the following season, but the Archers lost to the Blue Eagles this time around.

Ayo later transferred to University of Santo Tomas, steering the Growling Tigers to the 2019 UAAP finals but against lost to Tab Baldwin and the Blue Eagles.

While he may have had success with La Salle, Salud doesn’t see Ayo coming back to Taft Avenue.

“Yes, that’s a team (La Salle) he has handled before, but he’s making stride in the pro league. So that’s illogical,” said the former PBA Commissioner.

At the same time, Salud said it’s just irrational on the part of Ayo and Converge to part ways, given the success the franchise enjoyed under the champion coach’s first conference with the FiberXers.

“He’s not being fired by Converge,” said Salud of Ayo. “So bakit nila nasabi yun? We’re about to battle in the quarterfinals against the top team in the league. And then they’re speculating.

The Converge official added Ayo’s focus right now is in his first quarterfinals stint in the PBA.

“He’s currently focus on our quest to do well in the quarterfinals against San Miguel,” said Salud.