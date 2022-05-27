Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 27
    PBA

    Converge comes to terms with top rookie picks Ambohot, Arana

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Jeo Ambohot and Justin Arana are officially FiberXers.

    CONVERGE signed the two young big men who hopefully will serve as among the centerpieces of the franchise in the future to come.

    Third pick overall Jeo Ambohot and no. 4 overall selection Justin Arana were signed to separate deals by the FiberXers just a week before the PBA 47th season formally kicks off.

    Converge rookie contract signings

    Coming off a championship run with the Letran Knights in the NCAA, where he was adjudged Finals MVP, the 6-foot-6 Ambohot was given a three-year contract by the league’s newest team. He was represented by agent Edgar Mangahas.

    Meanwhile, Arana, the rebounding king of the NCAA Season 97, inked a two-year contract with the help of his representative Alvin Torno.

    Converge was represented by HR head Albert Custodio on both signing events.

    Ambohot signed his first contract as a pro five days after winning a second straight NCAA men’s basketball title with the Knights, who completed a two-game sweep of the Mapua Cardinals in the finals.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Arana meanwhile, was the star of the Arellano Chiefs, who posted monster numbers of 14.8 points, 17.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks as he was in the strong running for the season’s MVP award.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      But the Chiefs lost to Perpetual Help Altas in their play-in that served as a big blow to Arana’s final season with the school.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Converge coach Jeff Cariaso said the selection of Ambohot and Arana one after the other during the draft meant the team getting the services of what he believed are two of three best big men among this year’s rookie batch.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicTim ConetopicCalvin AbuevatopicJapeth AguilartopicPido JarenciotopicAlex CabagnottopicJune Mar Fajardo
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jeo Ambohot and Justin Arana are officially FiberXers.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again