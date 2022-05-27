Converge comes to terms with top rookie picks Ambohot, Arana

CONVERGE signed the two young big men who hopefully will serve as among the centerpieces of the franchise in the future to come.

Third pick overall Jeo Ambohot and no. 4 overall selection Justin Arana were signed to separate deals by the FiberXers just a week before the PBA 47th season formally kicks off.

Converge rookie contract signings

Coming off a championship run with the Letran Knights in the NCAA, where he was adjudged Finals MVP, the 6-foot-6 Ambohot was given a three-year contract by the league’s newest team. He was represented by agent Edgar Mangahas.

Meanwhile, Arana, the rebounding king of the NCAA Season 97, inked a two-year contract with the help of his representative Alvin Torno.

Converge was represented by HR head Albert Custodio on both signing events.

Ambohot signed his first contract as a pro five days after winning a second straight NCAA men’s basketball title with the Knights, who completed a two-game sweep of the Mapua Cardinals in the finals.

Arana meanwhile, was the star of the Arellano Chiefs, who posted monster numbers of 14.8 points, 17.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks as he was in the strong running for the season’s MVP award.

But the Chiefs lost to Perpetual Help Altas in their play-in that served as a big blow to Arana’s final season with the school.

Converge coach Jeff Cariaso said the selection of Ambohot and Arana one after the other during the draft meant the team getting the services of what he believed are two of three best big men among this year’s rookie batch.

