Ayo says Melecio trade aimed primarily at bolstering Converge defense

ALDIN Ayo said the move to bring his former college player Aljun Melecio to Converge was aimed primarily at bolstering the team’s defense which has been the coach's forte since his time with Letran, La Salle, and University of Santo Tomas.

Converge made the deal to acquire Melecio a few days ago, setting up a reunion with Ayo, his college coach at La Salle when he won the UAAP Rookie of the Year in 2016, the same year the Green Archers won the crown.

Ayo said Converge needs another point guard to run his system to join the likes of Maverick Ahanmisi and RK Ilagan, and he thinks Melecio is fit for the task.

“Medyo kulang pa kami sa depensa doon sa small and big positions. Kulang din kami ng point guard,” said Ayo during a virtual media conference organized by the telecommunications company on Tuesday. “Tinitignan namin na hindi kakayanin ng dalawang point guards ‘yung rotation namin. We need that.”

To acquire Melecio, Converge had to give up Ben Adamos and Kurt Lojera, while also getting a big man in Kris Porter.

But Ayo admitted that Porter will be out for an extended period due to an injury, so he hopes to get another big to beef up the team’s frontline.

“For Kris, since may import ‘yung conference na ‘to, we need another wide body to cover the imports with regards sa depensa namin,” said Ayo.

While he enjoyed his stint with Phoenix, Melecio said he looks forward to being coached once again by Ayo at Converge.

“It was a surprise for me,” said the 24-year-old Melecio. “I’m happy and excited to work with coach again and with my former teammates. Tignan natin kung saan tayo mapupunta.”

Melecio said he is taking the crucial role of being another point guard for the squad head on, and doing so with some of his former teammates at La Salle with him in Jeron Teng and Abu Tratter.

“I think pressure naman is part of basketball, and sa Phoenix, may pressure din. Pero I think ang importante dito, kung paano magre-react sa pressure. I think I love the pressure,” said Melecio.

