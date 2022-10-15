Converge coach Aldin Ayo all business on his 45th birthday

CONVERGE coach Aldin Ayo was all business on the day of his 45th birthday where his team faced Meralco in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Even prior to the game, Ayo was focused on the game that he was in no mood to celebrate when the Converge staff prepared a birthday cake for him.

Ayo said his birthday wish is simply to win the game.

Aldin Ayo on getting a win on his birthday

“Actually, I don’t celebrate birthdays. Thank you for all the greetings. I have to apologize also sa mga team staff namin sa Converge kasi I might have offended them. May cake doon,” said Ayo.

“Sabi ko, this is not the time to celebrate. This is the time to compete and win. Sorry, na-set aside ko ‘yun. Pero I don’t celebrate birthdays especially sa trabaho. Distraction kasi,” Ayo said.

Ayo was definitely determined to win on his birthday because Converge was coming off two losses that he felt were winnable. The FiberXers lost to Magnolia, 109-105, last October 1 even when they held a big lead, and were defeated by Bay Area, 106-100, last October 7.

“Actually, we were disappointed with the last two games because those were the games that we could have won had we executed our game plan perfectly especially against Magnolia. Ganun din eh, lamang kami ng 11, lamang kami ng 14 and we weren’t able to execute our defensive game plan.”

“Against Bay Area, gusto lang namin dikit which we were able to do. Problema sa last two minutes, we had good looks na hindi namin na-convert,” said Ayo.

Ayo said he also doesn’t want to celebrate even after the win as Converge prepares for a title contender in their next game.

“After this, we are going to prepare against San Miguel,” Ayo said.

