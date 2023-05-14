Here's what Delta Pineda has to say about PBA board rejection

CHICAGO - What the PBA did to Pampanga governor Delta Pineda wasn't just foul. It was a flagrant.

Not only did the supposedly distinguished board rob the Converge FiberXers of the freedom to choose their own team governor, its members did not have the balls to divulge how the manner of voting went.

Per PBA commissioner Willie Marcial's letter, the decision to stiff arm Pineda was "collectively decided."

I guess my knowledge in the English language isn't deep enough because I don't know what the hell "collectively decided" means in this context.

When a group of people is tasked to decide on an important matter or issue, there always is a numerical explanation to their decision, say, 6-2 or 8-1, depending on the number of voters.

The PBA had 11 governors, assuming Converge was required to abstain, who voted on the fate of Pineda, who needed a majority vote for a seat on the table. Instead of revealing the count, the board magically hatched the "collectively decided" verdict.

Be fair to Mr. Pineda, Kume Marcial, at the very least he deserves to know how many votes went in his favor. This isn't the Masked Singer, we know all the characters so why do they have to hide?

BOXING OUT SOMEONE WHO CAN HELP

Why are they shutting the door on Delta Pineda, a proven leader with an exemplary track record of public service who can bring young blood, vigor and fresh ideas to the board?

If the board members rejected Pineda's appointment because of his family's links to the numbers game jueteng as well as online sabong, they should at least have the balls to say so.

Instead, in its lame attempt to justify the so-called decision, the PBA cited what it referred to as a long-standing policy of being "apolitical."

Apparently, it's the same policy they abandoned when they approached a politician for help during the pandemic when their bubble needed a local government unit to host it.

Hypocrites.

When I asked Gov. Pineda to comment on the PBA's rejection he took the high road and chose to be the adult in this clown show.

"I respect the decision of the board," he told me in a telephone interview.

"I won't change. I'll stay humble and focused on the mission to help our kids reach their dreams, not just in sports but in life as well," added Pineda.

PUSH BACK

Converge won't change, either. They won't change Delta's name as their desired representative to the board and team owner Dennis Uy has formally filed an appeal.

Unfortunately, I don't think the PBA will budge.

This is a league that is reticent to change, seemingly stuck in the 70s and unwilling to scale its own walls of inclusion. Still without a players' union and a salary cap, the PBA likes to keep doing the same things that make the fan base run for the hills - unfair trades, unbalanced competition, unjust sanctions, among others.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

While discussing the issue at the Power and Play Show with Kom Noli yesterday, host Noli Eala, a former PBA commissioner, called for the quick resolution of the controversy.

Eala said it's rare to see an independent team to be as serious and competitive as Converge.

Wise words from a wise man.

Will the PBA listen?

Don't hold your breath.