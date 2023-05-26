Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 26
    PBA

    Converge wallops woeful Terrafirma in impressive PBA on Tour debut

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    justin arana converge vs terrafirma
    PHOTO: pba images

    CONVERGE defeated Terrafirma, 119-82, on Friday at the start of its PBA on Tour campaign at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

    Justin Arena and Jerrick Balanza led the FiberXers’ attack as they piled up the points in the lopsided win over the Dyip.

    jeron teng terrafirma vs converge

    Arana tallied 24 points and 12 rebounds while Balanza added 24 points and hit five threes for the FiberXers, who led by as many as 41 points.

    Mike Nieto had 12 points and 12 rebounds in his first game in the exhibition series since being acquired by Converge in a trade with Rain or Shine.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “We are in the process of building,” said Converge coach Aldin Ayo. “May mga ine-establish kami at maganda naman ‘yung naging response nila.”

      Juami Tiongson scored 17 points but Terrafirma couldn't recover after falling behind, 57-40, in the second quarter where it gave up 35 points.

      Converge's lead reached a high of 116-75 late in the final quarter.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      The scores:

      Converge 119 – Balanza 24, Arana 24, Nieto 12, Teng 12, Wong 11, Ambohot 11, Racal 8, Ebona 7, Guinto 5, Stockton 5.

      Terrafirma 82 – Tiongson 17, Ferrer 12, Daquioag 11, Alolino 8, Go 7, Cahilig 5, Taladua 5, Alanes 5, Camson 4, Gomez De Liano 4, Calvo 2, Ramos 2, Grospe 0, Mina 0.

      Quarters: 22-18; 57-40; 85-58; 119-82.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: pba images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again