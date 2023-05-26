Converge wallops woeful Terrafirma in impressive PBA on Tour debut

CONVERGE defeated Terrafirma, 119-82, on Friday at the start of its PBA on Tour campaign at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Justin Arena and Jerrick Balanza led the FiberXers’ attack as they piled up the points in the lopsided win over the Dyip.

Arana tallied 24 points and 12 rebounds while Balanza added 24 points and hit five threes for the FiberXers, who led by as many as 41 points.

Mike Nieto had 12 points and 12 rebounds in his first game in the exhibition series since being acquired by Converge in a trade with Rain or Shine.

“We are in the process of building,” said Converge coach Aldin Ayo. “May mga ine-establish kami at maganda naman ‘yung naging response nila.”

Juami Tiongson scored 17 points but Terrafirma couldn't recover after falling behind, 57-40, in the second quarter where it gave up 35 points.

Converge's lead reached a high of 116-75 late in the final quarter.

The scores:

Converge 119 – Balanza 24, Arana 24, Nieto 12, Teng 12, Wong 11, Ambohot 11, Racal 8, Ebona 7, Guinto 5, Stockton 5.

Terrafirma 82 – Tiongson 17, Ferrer 12, Daquioag 11, Alolino 8, Go 7, Cahilig 5, Taladua 5, Alanes 5, Camson 4, Gomez De Liano 4, Calvo 2, Ramos 2, Grospe 0, Mina 0.

Quarters: 22-18; 57-40; 85-58; 119-82.