Converge, Bay Area face separate foes in bid to maintain second place

CONVERGE and Bay Area try to solidify hold of second place when they face separate rivals on Sunday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The FiberXers take on Rain or Shine at 6:45 p.m., while the Dragons square off against NLEX at 4:30 p.m. Both teams are holding the share of second place with a 7-2 win-loss record entering the Sunday doubleheader. The second placer at the end of the eliminations will take the last twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

The two squads won their previous games thanks to the explosive scoring performance of their respective imports.

Quincy Miller had 46 points as Converge captured its sixth straight victory, defeating Phoenix Super LPG, 132-127, last Wednesday.

Myles Powell made his return to the Dragons in a huge way with 50 points to upend Rain or Shine, 120-87.

NLEX and Rain or Shine need wins to stay in contention for quarterfinal berths.

The Road Warriors are in a share of 10th place with Meralco with a 3-5 win-loss record. NLEX lost 107-94 to NorthPort for its third straight defeat.

The Elasto Painters are in eighth place with a 4-5 win-loss slate.