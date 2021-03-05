NorthPort claims 'contract issue' forced Standhardinger trade to Ginebra

IS contract issue the real reason for Christian Standhardinger’s trade to Barangay Ginebra?

Apparently, that’s what NorthPort management cited in an official statement it released just hours after it dealt Standhardinger to the Kings in exchange for Greg Slaughter.

The Batang Pier said the 31-year-old Fil-German ‘has yet to sign, thus forcing team officials to trade him,’ as per the statement of the franchise.

[See Ginebra acquires Standhardinger in trade fo Slaughter]

Other than the short statement, there was a deafening silence from the team as text messages sent to NorthPort Governor Eric Arejola and manager Bonnie Tan, both usually media savvy, were ignored.

But the Batang Pier labelled the deal as a ‘good trade, beneficial to both teams,’ never mind the fact that they gave up their best player the last two conferences in exchange for a fellow big man that hasn’t played competitive ball for more than a year.

NorthPort added it is excited to have the 7-foot Slaughter spearhead the team as it intends to bounce back following a forgettable showing in the last Philippine Cup bubble.

“The team is thrilled to have him in the team knowing he worked hard in the US to polish his game,” the statement added.