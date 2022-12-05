Cone wary of NorthPort for its players' familiarity with Ginebra

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone anticipates a tough quarterfinal playoff against NorthPort, given the familiarity between the two teams.

The Gin Kings and the Batang Pier clash in a best-of-three series in the first round of the PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs, just months after both teams were involved in a blockbuster trade involving Jamie Malonzo.

Ginebra acquired the high-flying Malonzo in exchange for Arvin Tolentino, Prince Caperal, and a future first-round draft pick - just the latest in a series of trades that dumped several Ginebra players to the Batang Pier camp that had fans derisively calling the team Ginebra's 'Team B.'

NorthPort was also part of a deal that sent San Miguel guard Von Pessumal to Ginebra with Jeff Chan and Kent Salado being acquired by the Batang Pier.

That familiarity, Cone said, was evident during their elimination round game where Ginebra was able to pull away only in the fourth quarter in a 122-105 win.

“We had a tough time against them the last game,” Cone said. “Early part of the fourth quarter, we were able to do a little bit of a breakaway."

The last time NorthPort has won over Ginebra was back in Game One of the 2019 Governors' Cup semifinals where the Batang Pier essayed a 124-90 victory last December 14.

Although they already faced each other in the 2019 Governors' Cup semifinals, Ginebra and NorthPort had figured in three quarterfinal showdowns. Ginebra ousted the Batang Pier in the 2015 Philippine Cup and the 2017 Commissioner’s Cup, both times with the Kings holding twice-to-beat advantage.

NorthPort though eliminated Ginebra in a knockout game during the 2016 Philippine Cup quarterfinals second phase.

After those encounters, NorthPort has also amassed other former Ginebra players in its roster that also includes Kevin Ferrer, Arth Dela Cruz, Paolo Taha, Jerrick Balanza, and MJ Ayaay in separate deals.

“They are a talented team. They are a tough match-up particularly for us because we like to play big and they like to play small and quick,” said Cone.

Cone hopes former NorthPort players now in the Gin Kings camp will alleviate whatever familiarity advantage the ex-Ginebra players have.

“They certainly get motivated when they play us. Luckily, we have a couple of NorthPort players too in Stanley (Pringle) and Jamie. They get motivated as well. Hopefully, that kinda balances things out,” said Cone.