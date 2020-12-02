Cone laments Parks absence lulled Ginebra into false sense of complacency

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone wasn’t sure how to respond when asked about the composure his team showed in the Game Two victory against TNT.

Cone looked more relieved than anything else after Ginebra pulled off a 92-90 win over TNT in a game where the Kings had to battle back from 15 points down while enduring off-nights from stars LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, and Japeth Aguilar.

“I don’t know if it’s composure,” said Cone with a laugh after a late Thompson three-pointer - his only field goal of the game - capped a comeback that broke TNT's heart and gave Ginebra a 2-0 lead in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

“But we keep talking about that. We were talking about staying calm in this storm. We have to create our storm of emotion that we didn’t have. It was really hard for us to keep that emotion for some reason or another.

“But when they started stretching the lead out, we didn’t panic. We weren’t forcing things. We were still taking our time and try to methodically work back in the game.”



Cone admitted he himself doubted if the Kings would be able to come out with the victory in the match with the play of TNT, which played with a sense of urgency after missing Bobby Ray Parks due to a calf injury.

“JD (Jared Dillinger) kept yelling in timeouts, 'One point at a time, one point at a time.' Frankly, I wasn’t sure. JD had more faith than me,” said Cone.

“The way Talk ‘N Text was playing, they were playing with such vigor. They were so vigorous in everything they were doing, their offense and defense, they were really making up for Bobby Ray Parks’ absence with effort both on defense and offense.

"I’m talking about effort like going the offensive boards, hard cuts, things like that. They were making up for that absence,” said Cone.

Cone said Parks’ absence may have contributed to the lackluster play of Ginebra - something which Cone hopes the team won't have to deal with moving forward.

“Maybe the absence of Bobby Ray kinda let us down emotionally a little bit. It’s always hard. In the back of your mind, they thought Bobby Ray is not there, we’re going to have an easier time," said the two-time grand slam winner.

"But, of course not because you have Jayson (Castro) there, we knew (RR) Pogoy was going to go off and he did, and you have Troy (Rosario), (Simon) Enciso. You have a lot of players over there.

"For us to think that it was going to easier without Bobby Ray Parks was really wrong thinking on our part and that’s something we are going to have to try to correct as we move forward,” said Cone.