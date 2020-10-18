Cone uses blowout win to help Japeth Aguilar get his rhythm back

JAPETH Aguilar played extended minutes for Barangay Ginebra on Sunday in a blowout win over Meralco for a reason.

With the result of the match all but settled, Aguilar stayed in the game until deep in the fourth quarter of the Gin Kings’ 105-91 victory over Meralco. He finished with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field.

Aguilar was visibly groping for form in the past few games after coming in late in the bubble as he recovered from injury, but he appears to be slowly regaining his old form, scoring on dunks and blocking shots in the win.

Prior to the Meralco game, Aguilar averaged 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds - decent numbers but far from his Finals MVP-worthy stats during the Gin Kings' win over the Bolts last January in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said he made an effort to play Aguilar longer minutes so as he can be able to get his timing back for the bigger battles ahead.

“Even though we had a big margin, I wasn’t taking Japeth out. That’s unusual for me but I saw it as a purpose for him to stay on the floor and keep working. Hopefully, that will make him better for the next game,” said Cone.

“I left Japeth out there the whole time just so to get him in shape. I kept telling him, ‘No, you are staying in there. You need to run up and down,’” added Cone.

With the compressed schedule inside the bubble, Cone noted the importance of taking advantage of the opportunity to play Aguilar more minutes.

“We really don’t have time to get in shape by working out because the games come so fast so we really got to kinda play him. Japeth has to play himself into shape,” said Cone.