Cone starts resting Ginebra players, cancelling practices for playoff run

BARANGAY Ginebra is beginning to preserve its players for the approaching playoff run in the PBA Philippine Cup, resting guys such as Joe Devance during Friday’s match against TNT.

Devance didn’t play for the Gin Kings on Friday, but head coach Tim Cone assured that his player is fine despite playing through pain in the PBA bubble.

“We just didn’t have a good match-up with Joe,” Cone said. “Joe has been pushing hard trying to get in shape and staying in shape. He is taking a lot of pain killers to allow himself to play.

"By the third quarter, I was saying to myself, I’m not going to use Joe unless I really, really have to. I’m going to start saving him a little bit and get him ready for the playoffs.”

Cone said Jared Dillinger is another guy that is forced to play through pain because of his need to be on the floor in the games inside the PBA bubble.

“He and JD (Dillinger) are playing in a lot of pain. If it was any other time, they wouldn’t be playing right now because they are not getting enough recovery time,” said Cone.

Cone said the grueling schedule in the PBA bubble has also forced him not to hold practices on Thursday before their match against TNT which they won, 85-79, in order to rest his players.

“We didn’t even practice yesterday. We had a practice schedule but we cancelled it because we want to save our legs,” said Cone.