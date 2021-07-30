Cone marvels at Slaughter for 'bringing more weapons in his game'

TIM Cone didn’t miss the chance to approach former player Greg Slaughter and give him encouraging words in their first meeting now that they belong to opposite sides of the fence.

“I just told him he’s playing great and if he continues to play like that, he’s going to lead this team to some really good things,” said the Barangay Ginebra coach of what he told Slaughter shortly after the Kings’ thrilling 87-85 win over NorthPort Batang Pier Friday night in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The 7-foot Slaughter had another double-double in only his second game with the Batang Pier, scoring 16 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in a game that was decided at the final buzzer when Christian Standhardinger scored underneath for the game-winner.

All eyes of course, were on Slaughter and Kings going to the match at the Ynares Sports Arena as this marks the first time both sides are facing since the franchise traded the big man to NorthPort during the off-season in exchange for Standhardinger.

Slaughter was Ginebra’s no. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft and won four championships with the league’s most popular ballclub.

It certainly didn’t surprise Cone seeing how well Slaughter has been playing in his league comeback, having coached him for five years with the Kings until they parted ways just before the bubble season.

“Greg is really playing very well. He’s very active on the floor,” said Cone, who was seen exchanging pleasant words with Slaughter before the two hugged each other at game’s end.

Slaughter adds to arsenal

“He’s brought some more weapons in his game,” added the Ginebra coach, well aware how the big man has made his first career three-pointer during the Batang Pier’s game against the San Miguel Beermen the last time.

