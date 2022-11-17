Cone says Standhardinger ready to go for Ginebra against Blackwater

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger could be making his comeback on Friday when Barangay Ginebra resumes its campaign in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Christian Standardinger injury update

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Standhardinger is already attending the team’s practices and could suit up already for the Gins against the Bossing when they return following the Fiba break.

“Christian returned to practice and says he’s ready to go on Friday,” said Standhardinger.

The Gins missed Standhardinger in their most recent match against San Miguel after a knee injury where he felt pain on the morning of the game against the Beermen.

Cone said the coaching staff were caught off guard due to the sudden absence of Standhardinger. But fortunately, Ginebra was able to pull off a 97-96 win over San Miguel on a game-winner by Scottie Thompson.

Standhardinger is averaging 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for Ginebra through six games in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Barangay Ginebra returns to action on Friday after the Fiba window break which saw Cone, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo seeing action for Gilas Pilipinas.

The Gins are looking to extend their winning streak to four when they go up against Blackwater. Cone’s squad is currently in fourth place with a 5-2 win-loss record and is still very much in contention for one of the twice-to-beat incentives in the quarterfinals.