Cone on 3-0 finals record vs Meralco: 'The past doesn’t mean anything'

BARANGAY Ginebra may have won the past three editions of the Governors’ Cup against Meralco, but head coach Tim Cone said beating the Bolts has become tougher and tougher as the years go by.

Cone on Ginebra vs Meralco IV

This season is no exception as the Gin Kings look to make it four in a row against the Bolts in the finals series that begins on Wednesday.

Cone said he doesn’t expect an easy series against Bolts, knowing what they have gone through over the years including those past defeats against the Kings.

“We do know that Meralco is going to be greatly motivated. They always are,” said Cone.

Cone said Meralco has the qualities of what any coach would like to have – a team that keeps on improving every year.

Past performances have backed up Cone’s assertions. Aside from a return trip to the Governors’ Cup finals, the Bolts have also done well in past conferences including the Philippine Cup where they reached the semifinals in two previous times.

Meralco has also improved its depth over the years, bringing in Raymond Almazan and Chris Banchero among others, despite recently losing Nards Pinto to free agency, ironically, to Barangay Ginebra.

The Bolts have also brought in a quality import in Tony Bishop, in place of longtime reinforcement Allen Durham, who is playing in the Japan B.League.

“They just seemed to evolve and get better every year. That’s what you are looking for from a coaching standpoint. Just evolving and getting better. Obviously, they have done that. I’d like to think that we’ve done that,” Cone said.

Cone said the qualities of Meralco are exactly what Ginebra wants as it won’t back down to the challenge.

“Each series just elevates. It gets harder, tougher, and exciting. That’s what we are looking for. We are looking forward to a really tough, exciting series. Again, the past doesn’t mean anything. It’s all about right now and moving forward,” said Cone.

