Cone braces for battle against 'toughest version' of Meralco yet

WHILE his team enjoys an overwhelming advantage record-wise in terms of playoff success against Meralco, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone knows it has become increasingly difficult to beat the Bolts in a series.

The Kings face the Bolts once more this time in the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup inside the Smart Clark Giga City bubble - 11 months since their victory over the Bolts in the Governors’ Cup finals, the third time the Kings won the championship at the expense of the Bolts in the conference.

Cone is definitely hoping for the same result in this semifinals, but knows it’s becoming tougher each year.

The multi-titled coach said Meralco now has the big man in Raymond Almazan who can challenge the Kings’ bigs led by Japeth Aguilar, and the resurgence of Reynel Hugnatan added another weapon for the Bolts.

“It’s getting harder and harder because they continue to grow and get better,” said Cone. “This will be their toughest version yet with Almazan and the maturity of their young core, plus the wily veteran Hugnatan.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cone will again lean on Stanley Pringle and Scottie Thompson in the series which starts on Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Meralco coach Norman Black said the Bolts remain a huge underdog in the series mainly because of their history against Ginebra in the championship series, with one of the factors being their lopsided head-to-head record.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Cone noted how Black built a game plan against San Miguel where one of their plans was to put pressure on the big man Mo Tautuaa.

It paid off as the Bolts overcame twice-to-beat disadvantage to defeat the Beermen, ending their five-year reign in the Philippine Cup.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Coach Norman always gets the best out of his teams. Their game plan and execution against SMB was tremendous," said the two-time grand slam winner. "We know we have a huge fight on our hands. It's on us to prepare for it."