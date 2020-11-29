Cone praises Tenorio leadership, playmaking in Game 1 win: 'In LA we trust'

LA TENORIO had a hand in almost all of the crucial plays of Barangay Ginebra in Game One that led to the victory to draw first blood in the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

Tenorio played like a man on a mission as the 36-year-old playmaker had 12 points and 10 assists in Ginebra’s 100-94 overtime victory over TNT on Sunday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The PBA’s Ironman sent the hotly contested Game One into overtime after he found Arvin Tolentino for a lay-up with five seconds left in regulation to nod the score at 92-92.

Tenorio also provided the critical assists, making a no-look pass inside to Aljon Mariano and a drop-off to Japeth Aguilar for the slam that settled the final score.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone bared that Tenorio wanted the ball in his hands especially after TNT was doing a fantastic job of trying to keep the ball away from the team’s perennial closer Stanley Pringle.

“They were doing a really good job on Stanley, switching out and doubling him down the stretch so we started to put the ball in LA’s hands and making him make the decisions,” Cone said. “He was really asking for it. He was asking for the ball.”

“In LA we trust,” he added.

Tenorio’s leadership was just what Ginebra needed late in the game after TNT’s old hands Jayson Castro and Jay Washington were converting their shots that gave the Tropang Giga a 91-90 lead.

Aside from his calculated decision-making, the Barangay Ginebra guard also made his teammates involved at the most critical time.

“He’s used to that kind of situation where he has the ball in his hands. I remember saying to the team as we are going into the timeout, I was yelling, that’s how you be a team. Everybody is contributing. Japeth was rolling hard, getting to the rim, making it easy passing for LA. It was really a great team effort. Scottie on the defensive rebounds and Arvin played really well, had that big basket to tie the game with a beautiful cut to the rim,” said Cone.

“We have a lot of contributions and that’s the way it’s going to have to be when we play this team. No one person can be able to beat Talk ‘N Text. It’s going to be as a team, everybody contributing, everybody stepping up,” he added.

