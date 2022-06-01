Cone on retiring JDV: ‘I feel naked coaching without him'

NO one’s been with Joe Devance for most of his 16-year PBA journey than coach Tim Cone.

The multi-title coach was among those who felt saddened with the decision of the 40-year-old big man to finally call it a career on Wednesday.

Cone on retiring Joe Devance

With Devance finally retiring, Cone said, “I feel naked coaching without him.”

Of course, the two go a long way, dating back to the days when they first teamed up at Alaska, transferred to San Mig Coffee with the Purefoods franchise, and then reunited at Barangay Ginebra.

Even Devance’s stint with the Philippine men’s team involved Cone, who tapped him to become one of his deputies as the Filipinos retained the basketball gold in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

“I hoped Joe would be 32 years old forever and play for me forever,” added Cone.

In all, their partnership produced a total of 12 championships, half of them with Barangay Ginebra, five with Purefoods including a grand slam in 2014, and a breakthrough PBA championship for Devance while with Alaska.

Cone attributes Devance's success to his friendly nature, but at the same time, his innate talent to lead, teach, and make his teammates better.

"Joe had the unique understanding of how powerful relationships are in basketball, and these relationships, he was able to mold and motivate his teammates and make them better," noted Cone.

"He was a great teacher and team builder, not to mention he was an incredibly skilled big man who could play any position, including point guard."

To Cone, Devance was more than just being his player.

"He was my friend, and a great father to his children and a compassionate teammate," said the two-time grand slam mentor.

"Truly, truly one of the great ones, and one of the most loved players of all time," said Cone. Anyone who played with him will miss him."

