Cone says Japeth block 'one of the best I've seen in a long time'

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone is both glad and relieved to see Japeth Aguilar save the day in Game One of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals with a big defensive play against Meralco on Tuesday night.

Aguilar emerged as the hero of the series opener when he swatted away a potential game-tying layup by Meralco import Allen Durham in the final seconds, allowing Ginebra to put away a thrilling 91-87 victory.

Throughout his career, Aguilar has been known for his athleticism and offensive arsenal, but Cone is happy that the high-flying Ginebra big man was also able to showcase his defensive prowess in the big stage.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

“Obviously, Japeth had the game-saving block at the end of the game,” said Cone. “It’s really nice to do that defensively. He’s done it so many times offensively and he has done (it also) defensively.”

Cone showed his appreciation by giving Aguilar a pat on the back when the latter entered the media room for the postgame press conference.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

“That was spectacular, one-on-one with Durham, getting a head of steam and getting the hand on that shot. It was really a tremendous play, one of the best I’ve seen in a long time.”

The last of Aguilar's three blocks in Game One saved the day after the Gin Kings blew a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter as Allen Durham and Chris Newsome brought Meralco back in the final stretch.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aguilar was also a big factor the offensive end, scoring 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting including a three-pointer. He also had six rebounds and three assists.

Cone said it was ironic that a big defensive play did the trick against one of the best defensive teams in the league.

“I’m not going to say it was a pretty game. It wasn’t pretty. It was exciting and it was a struggle all the way through. It was a struggle keeping our emotions in check because they really frustrate you defensively,” said Cone.