Cone insists TNT 'dominated' first two games, says Ginebra lucky to be up 2-0

DESPITE holding a 2-0 lead, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone remains wary about what TNT can pull off with its backs against the wall.

The Kings turned the tables just in time and escaped with a 92-90 win over the Tropang Giga after overhauling a 15-point deficit in what was supposed to be a tied series that has become a commanding advantage.

Cone, however, is not resting on his laurels as, from his standpoint, TNT was in control of the first two games of the series.

“We are thankful to win but we didn’t play well and just like in Game One, I felt that we could have played a lot better in Game One,” Cone said. “We were thankful to win that. We were a little bit lucky. That was separated by one free throw. We were down all-game long going to the last three, four minutes of the game.”

Continue reading below ↓

The free throw Cone was pertaining to was that missed charity by Bobby Ray Parks in regulation of Game One that allowed Ginebra to send the game into overtime on that lay-up by Arvin Tolentino.

“There’s not a whole lot of pump your chest and say ‘Wow, we were so much better. Look, we are up 2-0.’ We can’t say that. These games have gone either way and that means this series can turn on a dime,” said Cone.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Cone is capable of the firepower TNT can provide with or without Parks, who sat Game Two due to a calf injury that he aggravated in the series opener.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Tropang Giga, Cone insisted, still have the likes of Jayson Castro and RR Pogoy who can explode anytime and can turn things around for their squad.

“2-0 lead means nothing to a team like Talk ‘N Text. I honestly, truly feel that from the bottom of my heart. Again, the game was separated by couple of big time shots. We made them. They didn’t. How can we be comfortable at this point knowing we played and they dominated us pretty much the two games and yet we were able to win,” said Cone.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.