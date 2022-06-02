Cone hopes to see a retirement ceremony for 'Fast & Furious' pair

MARK Caguioa doesn't want a retirement ceremony, but Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone hopes to see one for the PBA great.

Cone said Caguioa, from what he understands, has already retired without fanfare or any public announcement. The NSD ballclub offered to hold a retirement ceremony but the player declined, he added.

Still, Cone said Caguioa deserves a retirement ceremony, even suggesting that one can be jointly held for him and 'Fast and Furious' partner Jayjay Helterbrand.

Helterbrand played for Ginebra from 2000 to 2017, but retired formally as he played for Imus in the MPBL beyond his career with the Gin Kings.

After he was hired directly in 2000, Helterbrand became a backcourt partner of Caguioa in 2001 after the latter was drafted third overall in the draft to form one of the best backcourt partnerships in the league.

“Maybe that’s something in the future,” said Cone on Thursday during the PBA Media Day. “Maybe we can get him and Jayjay together and do something special.”

“But right now, he has quietly retired,” he added.

Cone told mediamen on Thursday that Caguioa has retired but Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua said the 2012 MVP is welcome to come back any time, whether as a player or as a coach.

