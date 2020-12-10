Cone honored as he surpasses Jaworski for most titles with Ginebra

TIM Cone hit another milestone for his coaching career when he led Barangay Ginebra to its 13th PBA crown on Wednesday.

Aside from capturing his 23rd title in his career, Cone became Barangay Ginebra’s winningest coach in terms of number of titles, claiming his fifth with the Gin Kings when they beat TNT on Wednesday for the PBA Philippine Cup 2020 crown.

Cone eclipsed the mark set by no less than Robert Jaworski, who coached and played for Barangay Ginebra from 1984 to 1998.

“I didn’t even know that,” Cone said when told that he surpassed Jaworski. “I have no idea that was happening. Wow, what an achievement.”

Although winning championships has been a regular thing for him, Cone said he remains honored to be mentioned with the likes of Jaworski and Baby Dalupan, the coach that previously held the mark for most championships in the PBA with 16.

“Just to be mentioned with the greats like Baby Dalupan and Sonny Jaworski, it gives me goosebumps to be mentioned in those names. I’ve been fortunate to have that opportunity. I was fortunate to have relationships with both of them based on coaching. Again, just to be part of that is an amazing experience,” said Cone.

The 62-year-old Cone said he is also truly honored to be part of the Ginebra franchise with its history and the support of the millions of fans all over the country.

“I never would have thought that it would even be here in Ginebra and being around the fans and hearing all the comments and adulation of Sonny Jaworski. Even now, it’s just amazing. He was an amazing, charismatic guy and coach. To be mentioned with him is truly an honor,” said Cone.

