Cone hard on Ginebra bigs: 'They need to come together better'

TIM Cone is a bit concerned about Christian Standhardinger favoring his knee following a freak accident that saw the Barangay Ginebra slip on a wet spot on the Smart Araneta Coliseum floor.

But what bothers the champion coach the most was how his bigs failed to work together in the Kings’ 101-95 loss to Meralco on Sunday night in the PBA Governors Cup.

Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar did finish in double figures in scoring, but obviously weren’t really a factor off the boards where they were a combined five rebounds.

“We need better production from our big lineup. They’re not coming together as we hope. They need to come together better,” said Cone while on his way out of the Big Dome.

Standhardinger and Aguilar finished with 17 and 10 points, respectively, but were outrebounded by the Meralco tandem of Raymond Almazan and Cliff Hodge, 15-5. The 6-foot-9 Aguilar failed to clear the boards in his 20-minute stint on the floor.

Young big man Arvin Tolentino and Prince Caperal didn’t do any better, either, teaming up for eight points and four rebounds.

'We need our big lineup'

“We need our big lineup. Japeth, Christian, and Arvin. They need to be able to play together, a lot better than what they showed tonight to really take advantage of the players that we have,” noted Cone.

“They have to mix well so we can get them all on the court. If they can’t mix well together, then we have to bring them out one by one by one which is not taking advantage of the personnel that we have in the team,” he added.

Cone added he’s not yet certain about Standhardinger’s injury. The Fil-German center was able to walk on his own after the Kings’ second loss in five outings.

“We don’t know yet. We won’t know until tomorrow (Monday) see if he has any swelling,” said the Ginebra mentor. “We’ll see how Christian responds if his knees swell up. So it’s too early to tell.”

