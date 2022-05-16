Cone admits difficult decision drafting Javi GDL over Kurt Lojera

TIM Cone admitted having to choose between Javi Gomez De Liano and Kurt Lojera on Barangay Ginebra’s first-round pick in the PBA Season 47 rookie draft.

Cone said the Kings were left in a dilemma when both De Liano and Lojera were still available when their turn to select at No. 8 arrived during the draft on Sunday at the Robinsons Place Manila.

“We were also looking at Lojera, and we’ve got to make a difficult choice between him (De Liano) and Lojera,” said Cone.

In the end, the league’s most popular ballclub opted to pick the 6-foot-5 wingman out of University of the Philippines.

“We have taken in Javi and Lojera went to the next pick,” added Cone, referring to Blackwater tapping Lojera, the former La Salle Green Archer, at No. 9.

But Cone likes De Liano’s height and size, which he said Ginebra could certainly capitalized on match-ups.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

“Javi has a really good size for his position, and he can shoot the three,” said the 63-year-old two-time grand slam mentor about the rookie, who is coming off a stint with the Ibaraki Robots in the Japan B.League.

“He’s an experienced player, he’s played overseas already in Japan so he’s got the experience.”

Added Cone, “It just seemed to be an obvious pick for us at No. 8. He can play the 2 or 3, and at some point, we hope we can develop him into a 2. But he can play 2 and 3, and maybe he can plat stretch 4 of some kind.”

Cone was also looking at the possibility of San Sebastian big man JM Calma still available late in the first round.

“We thought there’s a chance he (Calma) might drop (later in the first round),” said the Ginebra coach.

As it turned out, NorthPort used the No. 6 pick to select the 6-foot-6 slotman.

“So we were just waiting to see who’s going to come out available,” said Cone.

And that turned out to be De Liano.

“We knew we won’t get a (Brandon) Rosser or (Jeremiah) Gray or someone like that, but we’re already happy with Javi,” Cone said. “He’s got a big reputation because of the two brothers (Juan Gomez De Liano). He’s popular, and I think the fans will be going to like him. He can step in and play with us right away.”

