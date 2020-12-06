Cone glad to see 'cold-blooded' LA Tenorio heroics trump 'Pogoy show'

LA TENORIO was the calming presence after he provided the dagger shots for Barangay Ginebra in its Game Four victory in the PBA Philippine Cup finals series.

Tenorio had 22 points in Ginebra’s 98-88 win over TNT on Sunday night, stepping closer to capturing the bubble conference.

The Ginebra guard came through in the clutch, hitting three-pointers in response to RR Pogoy’s treys of his own that turned a lopsided match into a thrilling contest in the endgame. His last three pushed Ginebra’s lead to 94-88, dousing cold water on TNT’s late rally.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone hailed Tenorio for his play that put Ginebra in a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven finals series while sending TNT on the ropes.

“He was really calm under pressure,” said Cone, referring to Tenorio. “Pogoy was just making incredible shots. We missed him one time when we didn’t get to him. We lost him one time. The other time they set a couple of good screens for him and got him free. Those shots he was making was just tremendous. It really turned into a Pogoy show out there.”

Continue reading below ↓

“It can be harder to respond. It’s easier to make those shots, its harder to respond and that’s what LA did. He came down and made two huge responses for us from the three-point line,” said Cone.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: PBA Images

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Aside from his three-pointers, Tenorio also scored the backbreaker when he made a lay-up that pushed TNT’s lead to 10 points that also settled the final score.

Continue reading below ↓

“They were all getting pumped up from Pogoy‘s shots. For LA, that was cold-blooded. Those two shots LA took was cold-blooded,” said Cone.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.