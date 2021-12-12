Cone glad to see Brownlee blend well with Standhardinger

JUSTIN Brownlee hardly missed a step in his first game back for Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

Brownlee scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Ginebra essayed a come-from-behind win over Alaska, 80-77, to begin its 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup campaign on the right foot.

Just like in the past, Brownlee carried Ginebra with the game on the line, hitting the layup to knot the game at 73-all before Stanley Pringle made the go-ahead shot to cap a comeback from a seven-point, final-quarter deficit.

Considering that Brownlee hasn’t played for the team since the 2019 Governors’ Cup and the Gin Kings have made a few changes since, coach Tim Cone was glad to see him blend well with the team on short preparation.

Cone noted how Brownlee and Christian Standhardinger were able to work well especially on defense in their first game together since Standhardinger was acquired by Ginebra in a trade with Greg Slaughter before the Philippine Cup.

Cone said Standhardinger was able to lessen the load on Brownlee in terms of defense in guarding Alaska import Olu Ashaolu.

“Justin has only been here for eight to nine days. We haven’t had a lot of time with him but I thought he played some really good music with Christian today,” said Cone.

“I thought Christian was such a huge factor in terms of guarding Olu Ashaolu. He took on the challenge all game long. It was a very physical battle. Those guys were going at it.”

Brownlee said it was not a difficult transition for him with the new-look team.

“We have Christian, couple of young guys, different look, couple of new faces, but they came in and bought in to the system very well and blended with the team," Brownlee said. "That’s good playing with those guys."

Brownlee in top form

Cone was also glad to see Brownlee in top form.

"He works really hard on his diet," Cone said. "He’s really, really disciplined. He came in good shape, considering all of us, we weren’t able to do team practices for quite a while so we really had to do a lot of individual work.”

