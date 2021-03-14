Cone explains surprise Ginebra decision to pick Holmqvist, Enriquez

VERSATILITY and good teammates.

That’s how coach Tim Cone described the first two picks of Barangay Ginebra in the talented PBA draft that was held on Sunday night at the TV5 Media Center.

The 63-year-old Cone admitted the team asked both Ken Holmqvist and Brian Enriquez to work out with the Kings prior to the draft.

He definitely liked what he saw.

Both Holmqvist (selected in the first round at no. 12) and Enriquez (second round at no. 13) were surprise picks for the reigning Philippine Cup champions as many mock draft earlier predicted the likes of Jerrick Ahanmisi, Joshua Torralba, and even Nick Demusis fitting in the system of the league’s most popular ballclub.

But Cone said the two have long been on the radar of the Kings.

“Ken and Brian were strong targets for us. We had both of them in practice for workouts,” said Cone following the draft proceedings. “Both players are versatile who can play multiple positions.”

In particular, Enriquez, who decided to forego his commitment to play a one-and-done season with University of the East, was selected by the Kings to open the second round, having acquired the rights from NorthPort in a last-minute trade for sophomore guard Jerrick Balanza.

“Brian can play 1-2-3 at 6-foot-3,” was Cone short reply on his decision to tap the Fil-Am from California with the pick ahead of more heralded applicants.

“As for Ken, he can go 3-4-5 at 6-foot-8,” added the veteran coach known for making back-up big men as potential projects.

Other than that, Cone sees Holmqvist and Enriquez bringing positive vibes to the Kings.

“When we interviewed them, they both seemed to be a good teammates and that was important to us,” said the Ginebra coach.