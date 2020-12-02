Cone expects Scottie to command respect for three-point shot from now on

REMEMBER the time when Scottie Thompson begged off from being part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup?

If you would recall, Thompson declined an invitation to join the national squad last year, and according to then-head coach Yeng Guiao, the reason for it is that he needed to improve on his skills for the international game.

Well, the past few days in the Smart Clark Giga City have seen Thompson’s three-point shooting prowess, a staple in international competitions, in crucial moments.

On Wednesday, Thompson hit the marginal triple from the right corner, his only field goal of the match, for Ginebra with 30.5 seconds left in the Kings’ 92-90 win over TNT in Game Two.

That three, however, pale in comparison to the huge triple he drained for the Gin Kings in Game Five of the semifinals where he also scored from the corner, this time from left, with 0.6 seconds left in their 83-80 victory over Meralco that sent them to the finals.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone is no longer surprised with the three-point accuracy of Thompson which is being noticed by PBA teams.

“Teams are slowly realizing that you can’t leave Scottie open,” said Cone. “We’ve realized that quite a long while ago.”

Cone admitted Thompson’s three-pointers are hardly noticed simply because the former Perpetual Help guard isn’t going in the game to take outside shots.

“Everybody has this thing that Scottie doesn’t shoot well, and Scottie has really worked on his shot. He just doesn’t look for it that much because he doesn’t see himself as a three-point shooter. He is more of a creator before a three-point shooter,” Cone said.

Thompson converted 35 percent of his threes in the 2020 bubble (statistics in the finals not included) – not really an eye-popping improvement from his 2019 season where he had a 31 percent clip. Thompson, however, has taken the three with regularity, throwing 60 attempts and making 21 in 17 games, nearly half of the 41 he made out of 132 he attmepted in 52 games during the three conferences of the 2019 season.

Cone said Thompson’s three-point accuracy has improved immensely that he expected Thompson to drain that three in Game Two as soon as he let it go.

“When he has the opportunity especially in the fourth quarter, he is going to knock that shot down. When I saw that pass go out to him, I was already thinking, ‘Alright, we are ahead’ because I knew it’s going to go in. It’s true. I was already thinking that we are ahead,” Cone said.

With the big shots he’s been taking, Cone expects that Thompson won’t be left open anytime soon, but with Ginebra’s pieces, there will still be times that he will be open.

“I think the league will catch up to that pretty soon but again, we have a lot of weapons on the floor, you’ve got to leave somebody open. And if teams choose to leave Scottie open, he will make you pay. He wouldn’t have done that earlier in his career, but now he will,” said Cone.

Cone also said Thompson also has a knack to make big shots, but again that is hardly felt because of Ginebra’s weapons that includes the team’s ultimate creator in Stanley Pringle.

“That’s his personality. He is a big play. He seems to have that even in college and have that responsibility. He’s had that responsibility for us. It’s just that we have a lot of other guys that can do it as well. Justin [Brownlee] of course was always there, LA [Tenorio] was there, now Stanley.”

