Cone admits drawing up play for Japeth alley-oop dunk with bit of concern

JAPETH Aguilar showed no signs of a calf injury in Game Five of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals, pulling off an alley-oop dunk that sparked the Barangay Ginebra crowd on Easter Sunday against Meralco.

After being classified by Ginebra as a gametime decision on Wednesday when coach Tim Cone bared he re-injured his calf in Game Four, Aguilar played for 15 minutes and finished with six points, two rebounds, and two blocks.

And there was that dunk that sent Ginebra fans into a frenzy.

At the start of the second quarter, Cone ran a play for Aguilar, who received a lob pass from Scottie Thompson and threw down a two-hand slam.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the play was indeed intended for Aguilar but with a little bit of concern.

“We set that up for him,” said Cone. “I was kinda like, 'Should we really do this?' I’m not sure if we should really do this. But Scottie made a great pass and he got the dunk and he came down good. No damage done.”

Aguilar said he was happy that he was able to make a relevant impact in Game Five after either sitting out past matches or mostly riding the bench in the playoffs due to a calf injury.

“Kasi talagang inunti-unti ko hanggang sa makatalon ako. ‘Yung nakuha ko ‘yun, parang unti-unti na akong nakabalik sa rhythm ko. Parang at that moment, masaya ako na naka-boost ako sa team pero kailangan talaga mag-ingat kami against Meralco,” said Aguilar.

Despite re-injuring his calf in Game Four, Aguilar said he continued to work on getting healthy during the Holy Week break.

On the dunk, Aguilar said he also tried to launch himself using his left knee rather than the injured right.

“Every day naman, it’s getting better. Sobrang behind the scenes, talagang ginagawa ko rin lahat para lumakas siya. Therapy ko, four hours and then ‘yung mga PT namin, they are there,” said Aguilar.

“’Yung technique ko kanina, instead of jumping my usual na right-left, ginagawa kong left-right. Pinangpu-push off ko ‘yung right leg ko. Technique lang ako bumawi,” said Aguilar.

Cone accepted the blame for Aguilar aggravating his calf injury in Game Four, but said the team was careful not to make the same mistake on Sunday night.

“That’s really the only thing that is lacking so far in his game. His explosiveness to the rim. He has been a little careful. I don’t blame him. We are encouraging him to be careful. We are trying to keep his minutes down and limit him.

"We don’t want to stretch him and fatigue that muscle too much and then let it stretch it again and tear. Coaching staff is really doing a great job of monitoring his minutes and letting me know how many minutes he is out there.

"We kinda have a mental cap on how many minutes we play him,” said Cone.

