Cone believes in Tolentino potential: 'I'm on him harder than anybody'

ARVIN Tolentino put up excellent numbers on Wednesday during Barangay Ginebra’s victory over NLEX, but what head coach Tim Cone the most was the intangibles he made on the court.

Tolentino finished with 17 points and shot 4-of-9 from threes in the Gin Kings’ 83-75 win over the Road Warriors as he contributed to their fightback from 19 points down. Cone, though, would rather look at the other aspects of the game that Tolentino gave in the Ginebra win.

Cone on Arvin Tolentino

Cone said the team wants to see more effort from Tolentino and he has been responding to the call.

“Poor Arvin, I’m on him harder than anybody,” said Cone. “Because you see a guy that has oodles and oodles of potential. He can shoot, he can put the ball on the court, he can drive, he has great size, great length. The expectations on him is so high.”

So far, the expectations are slowly being realized as proven in the NLEX game where he provided other facets of his game including defense and crashing the boards.

“We just keep on trying to ram and try to get more of those expectations and more of that potential realized. He is taking steps. And everytime he has a good night, he is building confidence on what he is doing.”

Through four games, Tolentino is now averaging 12.5 points per contest, fourth behind Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Christian Standhardinger. He is also the team’s best three-point shooter at 43.8 percent.

“We know he can shoot. We know he can score. But what we are looking from him is the effort parts of the game, getting the rebounds, defending. I thought he did a good job [against NLEX]. He matched up with big guys, rebounding, those are the things that we are expecting when we watch Arvin play.”

“The three-point shots, that’s just common for him. That’s easy. The hard stuff is the one that we really wanted to do. Kudos to Arvin. He played an excellent second half. I was really proud of him especially the effort side,” said Tolentino.

