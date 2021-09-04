Cone admits Ginebra tried to get Tiongson in a trade last year

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone was no longer surprised with how Juami Tiongson played over the past two games of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup restart.

In fact, Cone admitted Ginebra tried to trade for Tiongson last year.

“Juami didn’t surprised us. We tried to trade for him after the last bubble,” the most succesful coach in PBA history said during the Power and Play program of Noli Eala on Saturday morning.

“We made some overtures to Terrafirma to try to get Juami over to Ginebra and they turned us down. They wouldn’t let us have him.”

Tiongson led the Dyip to their first-ever victory in franchise history against Ginebra after 17 games, scoring 31 points in the 95-90 win. Before that, Cone had never lost to the Terrafirma franchise even during his days as coach of Purefoods.

Cone knew Tiongson had the talent and skills, but said the former Ateneo guard wasn’t noticed too much at Terrafirma because former teammate CJ Perez took much of the attention at the time.

“He was kinda under the radar because Terrafirma wasn’t winning games and of course, he was playing behind CJ Perez. But with Munzon out and CJ Perez traded, Juami has become the man. He’s shown he is capable,” said Cone.

Cone said Tiongson was the primary target of Ginebra in the game following his 28-point explosion against San Miguel on Wednesday. But the two-time grand slam coach said Tiongson was just unstoppable.

“The amazing thing is he was our target going into the game because he had that 28 points against San Miguel and still, despite being the target, he still found his way to 31 points,” said Cone.

"We had our best defenders at him, we had schemes for him, but it wasn’t good enough," the two-time grand slam winner added.

'Bahala basketball'

Cone credited the coaching of Johnedel Cardel for Terrafirma’s hot start to the semi-bubble.

“They got off to the kind of start that they wanted. They were coming in with great belief and confidence coming from the San Miguel win. We knew that," said Cone, who took a timeout less than a minute into the game after two Dyip three-pointers.

"We want to come off and make a statement defensively. We just really had a hard time chasing the little guards around," he added. “John Cardel is doing a great job. They executed really, really well. They ran their plays crisply."

On Ginebra, Cone said: "We weren’t executing. We were playing kind of ‘bahala basketball’. Just catching and going. And these are things that we’ve got to correct and I think we will. At this point, we aren’t playing good basketball and we know it."

