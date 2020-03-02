Cone expects Japeth to 'jump to whole new level' in Slaughter absence

WITH Greg Slaughter out, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone expects Japeth Aguilar's play to jump to a whole new level with the increase in playing time.

Cone said he will be giving Aguilar a lot more opportunities this year with a frontline that was left significantly leaner without Slaughter, who took a leave following the expiration of his contract with Barangay Ginebra.

So far, Aguilar, Cone said, has shown that he can be trusted with the increased playing time during their first tune-up game against Alaska last week.

“Japeth is jumping to a whole new level and he showed that in a practice game,” said Cone.

Fresh from Aguilar’s performance in the Governors’ Cup where he won the Finals MVP, Cone said he looks forward to what Ginebra’s athletic big man can bring with the increased playing time he will be getting this coming Philippine Cup.

“It’s going to give Japeth an opportunity to spread his wings. He always wants to play 38, 40, 42 minutes a game. He gets mad every time I take him out. He will get that opportunity now without Greg, having to share time with Greg (before),” said Cone.

“It will be fun to watch how Japeth goes this conference. He was dominant in the practice game for instance. He seemed that he can just score whenever he wanted to. He’s going to that next level. Obviously, it’s a good time for him to jump to that next level,” said Cone.

Cone, however, made it clear that the absence of Slaughter along with Joe Devance will still be crucial for the Gin Kings’ campaign this season.

The Barangay Ginebra coach hopes that Slaughter can come back next conference, while Devance, who will leave for Germany for a stem cell procedure for his bothersome knee and foot problems, will miss the early part of the Philippine Cup.

“We have a lot of catching up to do. We have a big hole in our team without Greg Slaughter. We are expecting to be like that the whole conference. We are going to lose Joe. Two big guys out of our line-up. It’s going to make it hard,” said Cone.

“I think we can still do well. It will be nice if we can get Joe back healthy. That will make a big difference in terms of helping in Greg’s absence,” he added.