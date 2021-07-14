Cone assures Standhardinger ready for PH Cup amid injury fears

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger will answer the call when Barangay Ginebra kicks off its defense of the PBA Philippine Cup title on Sunday against NLEX.

Coach Tim Cone assured the Kings’ 6-foot-8 prized acquisition from NorthPort following an off-season trade for Greg Slaughter, is going to be at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig as the Kings formally kick off their season.

Healthy C-Stan

“He’s ready,” said Cone, allaying fears about Standhardinger still nursing an old injury that made him miss practice for some time.

Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio recently disclosed about the injury of Standhardinger, though he didn’t directly mention what has been bothering the Fil-German big man.

“That’s why we’re not forcing him to practice right away,” said the 36-year-old playmaker.

But apparently, everything is fine now with the 32-year-old Standhardinger that Cone declared him ready for the coming 46th season of the league.

“He’s been practicing with us for the last two weeks,” said the Barangay Ginebra mentor. “Yes, he’s ready.”

