Ginebra braces for worst as Cone, players split time between PBA, Gilas duties

BARANGAY Ginebra will be an active part of the Gilas Pilipinas campaign in the November window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, being one of three PBA teams whose players will be made available for the pool.

The Gin Kings are bracing for a grueling November that will see them compete in the PBA Commissioner's Cup and at the same time be part of the Gilas campaign, but coach Tim Cone isn’t thinking too far ahead.

Cone anticipates that the schedule will be difficult, and hopes Ginebra can start well and not be forced to play catch-up at the tail-end of the Commissioner’s Cup eliminations when the Gilas commitment comes in.

“It's hard to tell at this point. It's too early too early to think about that at this point,” Cone said. “The idea is that, you know, going into November, hopefully we have a good record.”

“And you know, at that point and not trying to make habol right away because when you take a break like that, number one, you can lose momentum if you're playing well. And then you're gonna have extended practices and you have a chance to either get better or a lot worse, depending on how you practice,” Cone said.

“And then you come back and go at it right away, similar to what happened to Chot,” said Cone, referring to Reyes coaching TNT right away during the Philippine Cup finals shortly after the fourth window of the Fiba qualifiers.

“Of course, Chot gets sick, he gets COVID so you get tired and you lose your resistance to COVID and other things. And so it’s a chance for you to get worn down.”

Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson are two of the Ginebra players under consideration for the November window. Cone will join Gilas in the road games against Jordan and Saudi Arabia on November 10 and 13, respectively, as Reyes' deputy.

In anticipation that Ginebra players will be called up, the PBA has not scheduled a game for Ginebra from November 7 to 17.

Cone said it is a predicament that Ginebra is willing to take for the sake of the national squad.

“That’s part of the sacrifice and it’s something we are willing to do. And on the other hand, it’s really exciting playing Saudi Arabia and Jordan. I’ve never been there. So that’s kind of cool,” said Cone.

“So we'll worry about that, when it happens. We'll figure out how to do it the best way we can,” he added.

