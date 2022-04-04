Cone allays fears on Standhardinger, says illness not Covid related

TIM Cone expects big man Christian Standhardinger to be ready to go for Game One of the PBA Governors Cup Finals against Meralco after being under the weather two days before the title series gets underway.

Standhardinger didn't practice on Monday as he was vomiting and not feeling well. The Fil-German big man also failed to attend the traditional pre-Finals press conference held at Novotel Manila later in the day.

Hower, Cone clarified that the illness is non-COVID related and said he expects his starting center to play in Game One of the best-of-seven championship series against the Bolts on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"Christian just had a non-COVID related illness. We've tested him. He's just feeling under the weather," said Cone of the Fil-German big man who's seeing action in the finals for the first time as a Barangay Ginebra player.

Standhardinger though, did attend the Kings' video and game planning session, but didn't participate in the team practice.

The big man however, vowed to be ready for the series opener on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"He told me 'I'm gonna be at the hospital with an intravenous tube for me not to play on Wednesday," said Cone, quoting Standhardinger. "He'll figure out a way to play on Wednesday."

Cone was initially concerned about his big man after suspecting he might had been infected with COVID.

"I thought 'oh-oh might be COVID and he might be on quarantine and could miss a bunch of games,'" said the Ginebra coach.

"But it's a non-COVID related illness. Basically, he's just under the weather."

Missing Standahardinger would truly be a big blow to the KIngs' title retention bid given that frontcourt partner Japeth Aguilar is also down with a calf injury.

Cone said Aguilar remains day to day as was his case during the semifinals series against NLEX.

"Calf injury is very delicate and you don't want to rush him back because it could get worse and then knock him out not only this conference but maybe next conference or longer, So we have to be careful with him and make sure he's very near 100 percent before we could bring him back on the court," he added.

