Cone not too worried after Ginebra losses to 'two really good teams'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Barangay Ginebra is not too alarmed after losing its last two games in the PBA Philippine Cup.

While dropping back-to-back games isn't exactly a sight to behold, coach Tim Cone acknowledged the Kings lost to two really good teams in a three-day span.

The team went down against old rival Magnolia Hotshots, 92-102, and then suffered an 82-85 setback in overtime against Rain or Shine on Tuesday night.

The twin defeats pulled the Kings down to third place with Phoenix after initially holding the top spot alternately with unbeaten TnT Tropang Giga.

“We just feel we played two really good teams which made big shots down the stretch to beat,” said Cone. “(But) we’re not ready to panic.”

What is good with Barangay Ginebra’s situation, Cone acknowledged, is that it was able to build an early cushion in its campaign by winning the team’s first four games.

“We’re thankful we got off to a hot start and put ourselves in a good position,” said the 62-year-old coach.

However, Cone warned that from here on, things aren't going to be easy.

“Every game is going to be a battle here in the bubble,” according to Cone. “Every opponent is tough. There’s no gimme’s.

“It’s going to be a sprint to the Top 4,” he added, obviously referring to the Top 4 spot after the eliminations, which will enjoy a twice-to-beat edge in the first phase of the playoffs.