Cone shrugs off Ginebra loss: 'No pogi points for blowing a team out'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The veteran coach that he is, Tim Cone is quick to put Barangay Ginebra’s 21-point blowout loss in Game 3 against TnT behind him.

It’s just one game, he said, and not the entire series.

“We’re not here to win a game. I tell that to the players all the time. We’re not here to win a game, we’re here to win a series,” said Cone

“A 21-point loss is the same thing as a one-point loss in a series. Maybe not in an eliminations or whatever. But in a series, there’s no pogi points for blowing a team out. You don’t get an extra win for blowing a team out. You just get one win.”

Behind the 18 points of Roger Pogoy and double-figure scoring from four other players, the Tropang Giga finally broke through in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals on Friday night with an 88-67 win over what Cone described as a very ‘tired unit.’

The Ginebra mentor admitted the 92-90 win the Kings pulled off in Game 2, where it battled back from as much as a 15-point deficit, took a toll on them.

“The game before this one, it took a lot out of us,” said Cone. “You took so much effort to win the game before or in this case, the two games before.”

Cone felt the Kings were already lacking energy when they practiced the day before the game. And while they had a good start in the first quarter that saw veteran guard LA Tenorio going 4-of-4 from three-point range, the league’s crowd darlings just couldn’t sustain the pace against a TnT side that played with so much urgency.

“They just had a whole lot more energy than we did,” he said. “I just felt that after the first quarter, we played really tired.”

The loss and the one day rest before Game 4 hopefully, would bring the energy back for Ginebra, which Cone stressed, still holds the edge in the best-of-seven series.

“We’re still in control of the series. They broke whatever little momentum we had. And we’ll see if we can get it back,” said Cone. “We’ll go from here. Last game is over. We’ll move on and focus on the next one.”

Game 4 is set Sunday at 6 p.m.