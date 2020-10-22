Worried Aces not taking chances after being exposed to referees

CLARK FREEPORT – Alaska is not pushing the panic button, but it’s really better to be safe.

Coach Jeff Cariaso admitted the team is alarmed after a game official was found to be a ‘probable case’ for COVID-19 as the Aces – along with the Blackwater Elite – were the last teams to see action in the PBA Philippine Cup before news of the test result came out.

“Yes, there is a big concern because we were all exposed to the referees in our last game,” he said Thursday. “Our whole team is worried for ourselves and our families.”

As precautionary measure, the entire Alaska and Blackwater team were retested Thursday morning after being given the go-signal by both the Department of Health (DoH) and Clark Development Corporation (CDC).

The team’s second swab test in a week’s span, according to Cariaso, ‘eases the concern a bit.’

Alaska’s long-time resident team doctor Facundo Sun also helped in lessening whatever fears the Aces may have at the moment.

“He (Dr. Sun) spoke to the team and also explained why at this point, we shouldn’t worry too much,” said Cariaso.

The Aces’ retest comes just before they play a big game against undefeated Rain or Shine at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym.

Alaska has managed to even its record at 2-2 after winning its last two outings, while the Elasto Painters are up in solo second place with a 3-0 slate.