Commotion mars NLEX-TNT match as McAloney foul leads to bad Parks fall

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - A commotion marred the NLEX-TnT Tropang Giga match-up in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble following a foul by rookie Will McAloney tha led to a bad fall by Bobby Ray Parks.

The wide-bodied McAloney gave Parks a slight nudge as he took off for a basket, causing the TnT to fall hard on the floor midway through the third period at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Jayson Castro was the first to confront McAloney before he was pacified by JR Quinahan and Kiefer Ravena.

Both benches were on their feet soon after as NLEX coach Yeng Guiao and veteran big man Jay Washington had a heated exchange of words near the scorer's table.

Upon review of the play, McAloney was whistled for a flagrant foul penalty 1 and had to sit it out automatically for three minutes.

Guiao and Washington meanwhile, were both assessed with technical fouls for the verbal altercation.

Parks could only convert one of his two free throws to cut the Road Warriors' lead to 62-57, but TnT retained possession.

With seconds left and NLEX all but certain of victory, Parks figured in another scrap underneath the Road Warriors' basket, this time with JR Quinahan.

NLEX won, 109-98, to deal TNT its first loss in the bubble.