Commissioner’s Office no longer counts in PBA awards voting

DON’T be surprised if the PBA Commissioner’s Office votes would no longer reflect in the final tally of all award-related matters in the league.

League chief Willie Marcial decided to finally do away with the votes of the Commissioner’s Office whose value accounted for a five percent share out of the total points tallied in determining the winner of the league’s major individual awards.

As it is, the Commissioner’s Office no longer cast its votes in the Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference award which will be handed out before Game Four of the finals between San Miguel Beer and defending champion TNT on Sunday.

The weight of that five percent votes has been added as part of the players’ stats.

The voting format will now have 45 percent going to statistics, 30 percent from media votes, and the remaining 25 percent coming from the players’ votes.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Marcial said he suggested the move to the PBA Board before officially deciding on the matter.

“Sinabi ko sa kanila (Board), anak natin lahat yan (players), pare-parehas ang tingin natin, so bakit kailangan bumoto yung ama? Kaya sabi ko tanggalin na natin yan,” said the commissioner.

The move covers even the format for the Leo Awards.

“Lahat yan kasama,” added Marcial.

The votes of the Commissioner’s Office had been a source of controversies in the past, the most recent of which came during the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble in which Stanley Pringle of Barangay Ginebra edged Phoenix’s Matthew Wright for the BPC award by virtue of the five percent PBA votes.

The same was through in the selection for the Most Improved Player award as Prince Caperal also of Barangay Ginebra got a major break from the votes of the Commissioner’s Office to beat out Justin Chua of Phoenix.

